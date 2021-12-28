HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the Houston area and the rest of the country deal with rising COVID-19 cases, the City of Houston has decided to open a mega site to allow citizens to get testing for the virus.

The city’s health department and Curative are expanding access to free COVID-19 testing with the opening of a new drive-through mega site, located at Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd., which will open Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

It will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an initial capacity of approximately 1,000 daily tests. Appointments are required at Curative.com or 1-888-702-9042. The site will be closed December 31 and January 1.

“As Omicron cases surge in Houston and across the country, I applaud people for getting tested before traveling, gathering with loved ones or returning to work. Testing and vaccination will help slow the virus spread and save lives,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The increased demand for testing has led to longer than usual lines and wait times for some. The new site will help meet the demand and expand capacity for testing.”

At full capacity, the department’s network of Curative, United Memorial Medical Center, and multi-service center sites can provide approximately 27,000 daily tests.

People can visit HoustonHealth.org or call 832-393-4220 to find nearby free health department-affiliated testing sites and schedules.

Testing is also available at doctor offices, clinics, pharmacies, and other providers in Houston.

“Vaccination, including booster shots, is our best tool for preventing serious illness from Covid-19 and reducing the strain on our hospital system,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “With Omicron being much more contagious than previous strains and causing more breakthrough infections, testing is an important tool to slow the spread.”

The CDC recommends people who have symptoms and most people who had close contact (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone with confirmed COVID-19 be tested for infection.

“It’s a good idea to get tested if you recently participated in a gathering with people who do not live in your home,” said Dr. Persse. “This is especially true if it was an indoor gathering with people who were not wearing masks.”

Getting tested or vaccinated at health department-affiliated sites is free, and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

Testing and vaccination schedules are updated weekly at houstonhealth.org. People may call 832-393-4220 for assistance finding nearby health department-affiliated sites.