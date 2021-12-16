The omicron variant is speeding across the world and could bring another wave of chaos.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The omicron variant is speeding across the world and could bring another wave of chaos. Experts say an omicron surge is already underway in the U.S. and its spread is outpacing the nation’s ability to track it.

It’s another reason why the Houston Health Department is encouraging the public to protect themselves with free does of the covid-19 this week. They’re offering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for ages 18 and up, along with the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 and up.

The following are pop-sites and fixed sites for the Houston Health Department’s free covid-19 vaccination for the week of Dec. 13th:

Pop-up Sites

Fonville Middle School, 725 E Little York Rd., 77076

December 16, 2021: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

The Korean Community Center of Houston, 1809 Hollister St., 77080

December 16, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third Ward Multi-Service Center / Senior Citizens’ Holiday Grab ‘n Go, 3611 Ennis St., 77004

December 17, 2021: 1-3 p.m.

Pleasantville Elementary School, 1431 Gellhorn Dr., 77029

December 17, 2021: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 77096

December 17, 2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cummings Elementary School, 10455 S Kirkwood Rd., 77099

December 18, 2021: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Pilgrim Academy, 6302 Skyline Dr., 77057

December 18, 2021: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Braeburn Elementary School, 5550 Pine St., 77081

December 18, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Edison Arts Center, 7100 West Fuqua Street, 77489

December 18, 2021: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Greater Jerusalem Baptist Church, 8901 Jensen Dr., 77093

December 18, 2021: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Alliance for Multicultural Community Services, 6440 Hillcroft Ave., 77081

December 18, 2021: 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

ONPEC Educational Center, 2615 Calumet St., 77004

December 18, 2021: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Old Town Harrisburg Chapines de Corazon Houston, 6632 Harrisburg Blvd., 77011

December 19, 2021: 2-7 p.m.

Sunny’s Flea Market, 8705 Airline Dr., 77037

December 19, 2021: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fixed Sites

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

These sites welcome walk-ins and appointment information can be found by calling 832-393-4220.