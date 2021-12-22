HOUSTON (KIAH) – The demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are increasing as the omicron variant continues to surge. It comes ahead of the holidays, when many facilities are limiting operation hours for testing and vaccination sites.
This week the Houston Health Department says many testing sites will be closed Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday except for a few sites.
Here’s a list of the following sites that will be open:
- Dec. 24: HCC Southeast, PlazAmericas, UMMC Tidwell
- Dec. 26: All Curative sites
- Dec. 27: All Curative sites, HCC Southeast, PlazAmericas, UMMC Tidwell
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Houston Health says the PlazAmericas vaccination site will open Dec. 24 and 27, but all other fixed vaccination sites will be closed from Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday.
The sites do welcome walk-ins and appointments by visiting at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.