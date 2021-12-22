HOUSTON (KIAH) – The demand for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are increasing as the omicron variant continues to surge. It comes ahead of the holidays, when many facilities are limiting operation hours for testing and vaccination sites.

This week the Houston Health Department says many testing sites will be closed Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday except for a few sites.

Here’s a list of the following sites that will be open:

Dec. 24: HCC Southeast, PlazAmericas, UMMC Tidwell

Dec. 26: All Curative sites

Dec. 27: All Curative sites, HCC Southeast, PlazAmericas, UMMC Tidwell

Many #HoustonHealth -affiliated #COVID19 vaccination and testing sites are closed Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday. Getting vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 is free and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance. Visit https://t.co/zEVXZTgKpo pic.twitter.com/fnnLAIBXEe — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) December 21, 2021

For COVID-19 vaccinations, Houston Health says the PlazAmericas vaccination site will open Dec. 24 and 27, but all other fixed vaccination sites will be closed from Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday.

The sites do welcome walk-ins and appointments by visiting at HoustonEmerency.org/covid19 or by calling 832-393-4220.