Houston Health Dept: Vaccination appointment full

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointments are booked for the rest of the month and the department is not taking additional appointments at this time.

The response to Houston’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic was massive, quickly filling the appointment slots for the department’s current vaccine allotment.

Appointments are based on vaccine availability and current appointments may be adjusted based on the department’s allotment.

Vaccine is currently available only to people who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B of Texas’ Vaccine Allocating Guiding Principles. The department will announce additional vaccine opportunities as availability increases.