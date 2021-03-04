HOUSTON (CW39) — We are quickly approaching the one-year mark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospitals such as Houston Methodist saw its first COVID-19 positive patient on March 6, 2020.
Houston Methodist created a video as an expression of remembrance and hope for everyone in need of a little uplifting during this pandemic.
Check out the Houston Methodist Employee Choir singing “Seasons of Love”:
- Houston Methodist Employee Choir spreads joy by singing ‘Seasons of Love’
- Cy-Fair ISD school bus accident leaves students with minor injuries
- Texas House Speaker Phelan: Capitol changes coming after COVID-19 rules lift
- Growth after the freeze
- Newsfeed Now: Security tight at Capitol over ‘breach’ concerns; SC considers bringing back electric chair