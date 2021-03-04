Houston Methodist Employee Choir spreads joy by singing ‘Seasons of Love’

HOUSTON (CW39) — We are quickly approaching the one-year mark since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals such as Houston Methodist saw its first COVID-19 positive patient on March 6, 2020.

Houston Methodist created a video as an expression of remembrance and hope for everyone in need of a little uplifting during this pandemic.

Check out the Houston Methodist Employee Choir singing “Seasons of Love”: