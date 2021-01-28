Houston Methodist hosting free virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall

HOUSTON (CW39) This Friday, Jan. 29 from 10-11am, Houston Methodist is hosting a free virtual COVID-19 vaccine town hall (more info. can be found here) to help address some of the FAQs we’ve been hearing, including questions on its safety and availability.

Anyone can log in and attend; registration is open until 8am the day of the event.

COVID-19 vaccine town halls like this are going to be a regular occurrence moving forward, especially to help educate communities of color about the vaccine. We have some programs in the works, including partnering with Houston minority focused organizations and churches to help spread the word about the vaccine. Houston Methodist Hospital