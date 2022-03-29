HOUSTON (KIAH) –Deaths in the Houston area related to COVID-19 are down significantly from last month, although they are on a slight uptick.

According to the Houston Health Department, there are six newly reported COVID deaths, with five of those deaths happened within the last month, bringing the city’s total to 4,418 deaths.

The department is also reporting 177 new COVID cases this month, moving the 14-day positivity rate to under 2%, which is still significantly low.

Despite the low rate, HHD still continues to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted.

HHD has fixed vaccination sites and pop-up vaccination sites with walk-in options and appointments. Fixed sites offer any dose of Moderna for ages 18 and over, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and over, and Pfizer for those ages 5 and up.

Weekly pop-up sites offer any dose of Moderna, Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up, and for Pfizer for ages 5 and up. Pop-up sites also accept people without an appointment.

The city also offers transportation help with the help of Aging & Disability Resource Center and Uber.

You can find transportation help and a full list of vaccination sites here.