HOUSTON (KIAH) — The last couple of weeks, local hospitals have seen hospitalizations double and over hundreds of staff members calling out sick because they tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Mayor Sylvester Turner took to social media and said the COVID-19 14-day positivity is 38% — the highest it’s ever been.

#Houston's latest 14-day average #Covid19 positivity is 38%, the highest ever. It was just 4.3% in early December. Please get vaccinated and boosted if eligible. #MaskUp in public and #GetTested if you have symptoms or gathered with people who don’t live in your home. #hounews pic.twitter.com/keiI8GCqfU — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 9, 2022

At Texas Children’s Hospital, more than 800 patients tested positive in the last 24 hours, the most ever in that time period.

Texas officials will be sending over 900 nurses to help hospitals across the state, with over 300 arriving at Harris County hospitals. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says if needed — the county’s public health office is ready to send more nurses, in addition to the ones sent from the state.