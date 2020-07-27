Houston volunteers needed for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

(Getty Images)

They would take part in vaccine trials that are set to get underway in a couple of weeks. The experimental vaccine has a green light from the FDA to go into what’s known as Phase II and Phase III trials.

The project involves the Texas Center for Drug Development, as well as other private and government agencies.

People who participate in the study will not be injected with the actual virus. Anyone who is interested to participate can get information at HoustonFightsCovid.com

