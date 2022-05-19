HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo has vaccinated many susceptible animals against the COVID-19 virus, from gorillas to goats.

The Zoo received 200 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed and donated by Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company. Currently, 94 Zoo animals have been vaccinated.

The Zoo says the vaccine adds another layer of protection for the animals, and they luckily have not had any COVID cases.



“None of our animals appear to have any side effects to the vaccine we’ve given them. The majority of animals to date have gotten two vaccines, the first vaccine and then a booster,” said Dr.Maryanne, Staff Veterinarian.



