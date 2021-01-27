How to get COVID-19 vaccine from Walgreens

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) You may have seen signs on Walgreens doors indicating that they don’t have the vaccine available… yet. But get ready, because it could be soon.

However, you won’t just be able to walk in and get your jab. There will be a process in place in order for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine injection.

Walgreens, with 111 pharmacies in Houston, is offering in-store coronavirus vaccinations at some locations, but you have to set up an account online and be pre-screened.

In a press conference on Monday January 11, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott said only a fraction of vaccines set aside for long-term care facilities have actually been used.

“There are 412,188 of those doses for long-term care and nursing home residents that either have not yet been reported or are waiting to be given,” he said.

In a statement posted on their website, Walgreens said:

“The COVID-19 vaccine is on the way.“

As pharmacy experts, this is what we train for. We’re ready to deliver vaccinations safely in accordance with state-specific eligibility requirements. Walgreens.com

If you’ve been wondering about if you can get COVID-19 twice? Can you get the virus from the vaccine? Do you need to wear masks after getting the vaccine?

Walgreens answers those questions in this video?