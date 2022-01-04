Avoid the locker room is one of several tips to avoid viruses

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of year where there is a rush to get to the gym to fulfill those New Years Resolutions to get fit in 2022.

Normally this would be a great way to get into shape. But with COVID-19 numbers continuing to climb thanks to the Omicron variant, it has some local cleaning experts very concerned.

So here’s a couple of ideas to keep yourself safe from the virus while working out at the gym:

Bring your own mat . Mats in the gym or at classes can be some of the germiest items around. Right now, as COVID spreads, it’s best to bring your own and avoid the communal mats at all costs.

. Mats in the gym or at classes can be some of the germiest items around. Right now, as COVID spreads, it’s best to bring your own and avoid the communal mats at all costs. Wipe down the equipment BEFORE you use it. Many of us are in the habit of wiping equipment and dumbbells after using it. To reduce contact with germs, you should develop the habit of wiping it down before and after using it.

Many of us are in the habit of wiping equipment and dumbbells after using it. To reduce contact with germs, you should develop the habit of wiping it down before and after using it. Cover Up. Bring a towel from home to cover the benches or handlebars on the bike. You can also wear pants or a long-sleeved shirt for added protection.

Bring a towel from home to cover the benches or handlebars on the bike. You can also wear pants or a long-sleeved shirt for added protection. Avoid the locker room . Locker rooms are some of the germiest places in the gym. If you are trying to avoid COVID-19, or even flu germs, skip the shower or sauna for a few months.

. Locker rooms are some of the germiest places in the gym. If you are trying to avoid COVID-19, or even flu germs, skip the shower or sauna for a few months. Do not put your bag or water bottle directly on the floor. It is the habit of many to bring a gym bag and place it on the floor while working out. The problem is, you then transfer all of the germs from the floor to your car and to your home. Travel to the gym with as little as possible.