Katy ISD offering COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11

The district is teaming up with Randall's Pharmacy to offer both doses to students, free of charge.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Vaccinations for children ages 5-11 are underway nationwide and Katy ISD is teaming up with Randall’s to offer both doses to it’s district students for free.

Katy ISD says Randall’s Pharmacy will administer the shots starting Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the district’s Agricultural Sciences Center, located at 5801 Hockley Cut-Off Road. Students will need to have a valid student ID, along with a completed parent consent form.

The following dates are upcoming vaccination opportunities for both doses:

Initial Shot #1

Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Follow-up Shot #2

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Over the past two school years, the District has worked to support our students and staff with resources to help navigate the global pandemic. Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, we are taking steps to make it easily accessible to our students.”

Lance Nauman, Director of Risk Management

Katy ISD says students ages 12 to 18 may also receive an initial COVID-19 immunization, but they are not eligible for a booster vaccination.

For the latest on active COVID-19 cases, please visit the Katy ISD COVID-19 dashboard.