Testing is only available for students, staff and dependents with valid Katy ISD identification.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – With rising demand of COVID-19 testing across the Houston area, Katy ISD set up its own testing center, but it is only for district students, employees and their direct families.

This week the district opened testing for students, staff and dependents with a valid Katy ISD identification. It’s happening now until Dec. 31st from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Jan. 1st from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, TX 77493.

Due to an increased interest in COVID-19 testing during the holiday break, the #KatyISD COVID-19 Testing Center will re-open on Monday, December 27.



Holiday Hours:

Dec. 27-31: 7a.m. – 5p.m.

Jan. 1: 8a.m. – 12p.m.



Location: 5801 Katy Hockley Cut Off Road, Katy, TX 77493 pic.twitter.com/NmMKFTjzgY — Katy ISD (@katyisd) December 26, 2021

The site is only for Katy ISD students and staff with a valid Katy ISD ID card, as well as district employee dependents (spouses and/or children) covered by the KISD health insurance plan. They’ll also require a Katy ISD health insurance card that lists the enrolled dependents. Staff does not require appointment for testing, but students must sign up through the student COVID-19 testing appointment link.

Face covering are required at this testing site.