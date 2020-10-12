Katy ISD School Board Election Early Voting Begins October 13-30

KATY (CW39) – With less than three and a half weeks from election day, Katy voters are reminded that three Board of Trustees positions are on the ballot this November.

While Katy ISD Board elections have historically been held in May, this past March to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Board approved the postponement of the District’s May election until November 3, 2020. As a result, Trustee Positions 3, 4 and 5 will serve two and a half years of a three-year term.

The decision to postpone the Board of Trustees election followed a proclamation issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that suspended specific provisions of the Texas Election Code, allowing political entities to postpone their elections during the pandemic. We look forward to our community getting out to vote at election sites in Harris, Fort Bend and Waller counties. Justin Graham, Katy ISD General Counsel and Elections Administrator

Early voting starts on Tuesday, October 13 and ends on Friday, October 30. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

For election hours at all locations, download the Early Voting Locations Guide or visit the Board Election webpage. Voters can learn more about the Board of Trustees candidates through the 2020 Katy ISD Voter’s Guide. See you at the polls!