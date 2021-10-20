Latest COVID-19 numbers for Houston: active cases decreasing, but threat level remains high

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo a R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho’s largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state’s medical resources. (AP Photo/Kyle Gree,File)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate for Houston and Harris County is at 8.4%. The updated threat level is now at red, which means anyone that is not vaccinated is advised to stay home and social distance.

In Harris County, there are 22,762 active cases. In Montgomery County, the total cases of COVID-19 increased by 248 since last Friday. However, active cases decreased by 623.

In Fort Bend County there are 352 new cases and a little over 3,000 active cases. They moved down from the red tier last Friday down to yellow, or moderate. The good news is neither county has reported any new deaths and no ICU has been impacted to capacity.