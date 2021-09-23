LIVE REPORT: Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston, Chief David Persse on COVID-19 and flu cases in Fall 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Sydney Simone spoke with Chief Medical Officer for the City of Houston, Chief David Persse. He has a word of caution about the approaching flu season as weather changes and we prepare to the holidays, which usually include group gatherings.

Last year you didn’t hear too much about the flu because flu cases were low compared to COVID-19 cases that were spiking out of control. As for flu, cases last year were low because people were taking protective measures like washing your hands and social distancing. Also wearing masks.

So far we haven’t seen many cases of the flu this year but health care workers say cases pick up around November.

He explains why people should go the extra mile too get the flu vaccine and take extra safety measures. Here’s a look…