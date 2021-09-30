LIVE REPORT – Latest COVID-19 numbers and company mandates

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Gianella Ghiglino has the latest on local COVID-19 numbers and how employers and employees are working through vaccine mandates.
Unlike the federal government’s vaccine mandate for large employers, AT&T is not offering employees the option to take a weekly test instead of getting inoculated.
Workers, however, can request an exemption for religious or medical reasons.
Employees who are not vaccinated by Feb. 1 will get a 60-day unpaid “reconsideration period” to change their minds.
For more about local numbers, take a look at this clip and watch till 9:30 a.m. for more updates in our live reports.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Montgomery County COVID-19 numbers going down, but officials say more people need to get vaccinatedHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County is seeing a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, but local officials want more of their residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, or get a booster shot for those who are eligible. The Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency […]
- Big Game Bound Week 4: Former Patriots teammate discusses Tom Brady’s New England returnINDIANAPOLIS – Week 4 of the NFL season begins with the last two number one overall picks squaring off and ends with a critical AFC West showdown at the site of this year’s Super Bowl. In between? One of the most anticipated regular season games in years as the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady visits New England […]
- Newsfeed Now: Congress reaches deal to avoid government shutdown; Authorities target Florida campground in search for Brian LaundrieWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
- Haunted Houstonoploy to open with frights, treats and more!HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – A life-sized “spook-tacular” event is opening this weekend in Houston. Haunted Houstonopoly opens this Friday at 2501 Rice Boulevard in Houston, featuring a live-action Halloween experience that pairs a larger-than-life nostalgic board game dedicated to H-Town, with spooky fun for kids during the day and frightful nights for adults. Haunted Houstonopoly […]
- Hurricane Hunters see stars in the eye of Hurricane SamHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic Ocean continues to be very strong. In fact, it has been a major hurricane for five consecutive days. We know it’s major because its winds were recently measured by NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters. These are the folks who fly into hurricanes to drop weather instruments and collect data. This gives us […]