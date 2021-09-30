LIVE REPORT – Latest COVID-19 numbers and company mandates

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Gianella Ghiglino has the latest on local COVID-19 numbers and how employers and employees are working through vaccine mandates.

Unlike the federal government’s vaccine mandate for large employers, AT&T is not offering employees the option to take a weekly test instead of getting inoculated.

Workers, however, can request an exemption for religious or medical reasons.

Employees who are not vaccinated by Feb. 1 will get a 60-day unpaid “reconsideration period” to change their minds.

For more about local numbers, take a look at this clip and watch till 9:30 a.m. for more updates in our live reports.

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
