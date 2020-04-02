VIDEO: Two more COVID-19 deaths in Houston make six, Officer on ventilator

Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner says two more deaths from coronavirus now brings our death to six in Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says 17 members of HPD have tested positive for COVID-19. Two local officers have been hospitalized as a result. One of which is in critically ill on a ventilator. Another HPD officer is back at work after recovering from coronavirus.

HFD remains fully staffed. However, 173 firefighters are in quarantine, 10 + 2 recovered putting a strain on demand.

Chief Samuel Pena of the Houston Fire Dept. confirmed that 10 firefighter personnel have tested positive for COVID-19. Two Houston firefighters remain ill after testing positive for COVID-19.

The city is still working to decrease the number on the street after leasing 2 hotels in the Houston area, including one in downtown Houston.