Local top doctor Peter Hotez captures vaccine moment on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) One of Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner’s most trusted doctors, captures the moment he received the COVID-19 vaccine. Prof. Peter Hotez MD PhD took these photos Tuesday evening as he got the injection.

Here’s a look at his tweets:

1/4: An honor to be vaccinated against #COVID19 tonight ⁦@TexasChildrens⁩ ⁦@bcmhouston⁩, dose 1/2 of the Pfizer BioNTech #vaccine pic.twitter.com/QfsvnZwRlH — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 16, 2020

3/4: Gratitude: Thankful to @pfizer @BioNTech_Group and to the leadership of OpWarpSpeed, including our @HHSGov agencies: @US_FDA @CDCgov and to the @NIH supporting more than a decade of R&D on coronavirus vaccines including ours now being produced and tested in India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qZENZigQ7U — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 16, 2020

4/4: Apprehension: Hoping things go well with the US vaccination program this month and that @moderna_tx @AstraZeneca @JNJNews @Novavax vaccines get up, we’ll need them. Also our @TexasChildrens @BCM_TropMed vaccine with @biological_e deeply worried about the LMICs pic.twitter.com/vhU1NW0a0m — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) December 16, 2020

