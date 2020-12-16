Local top doctor Peter Hotez captures vaccine moment on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) One of Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner’s most trusted doctors, captures the moment he received the COVID-19 vaccine. Prof. Peter Hotez MD PhD took these photos Tuesday evening as he got the injection.

Here’s a look at his tweets:

