Local top doctor Peter Hotez captures vaccine moment on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) One of Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner’s most trusted doctors, captures the moment he received the COVID-19 vaccine. Prof. Peter Hotez MD PhD took these photos Tuesday evening as he got the injection.
Here’s a look at his tweets:
by: Rachel EstradaPosted: / Updated:
HOUSTON (CW39) One of Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner’s most trusted doctors, captures the moment he received the COVID-19 vaccine. Prof. Peter Hotez MD PhD took these photos Tuesday evening as he got the injection.
Here’s a look at his tweets: