MAP: Cases in Houston, Self-Assessment test, Needs survey – Daily coronavirus update 4/21/2020

4/21/2020 10:30am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020
4/21/2020 9:30am — LINK: Map of coronavirus cases in and around Harris County. Who has it in your part of town? Do you qualify for testing? Find out!
- The Office of Homeland Security is trying to find out the needs of our community. Take this survey to let them know how it’s affecting you and your family, so non-profits may address shortages.
- Take the Harris County Public Health and Houston Health’s self-assessment tool to see if you qualify for testing
- The Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking for information about how they can give back to the community
- The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation is trying to help renters
- GIG WORKERS – Gig workers’ Rights Tele-Conference. Sign up now!
- Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez let the public know that testing continues in our local jails
