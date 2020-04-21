MAP: Cases in Houston, Self-Assessment test, Needs survey – Daily coronavirus update 4/21/2020

TESTING-TESTING — Take a self-assessment to see if you qualify for testing. Also, find out where cases the most coronavirus cases are in the Houston area.

4/21/2020 10:30am — Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020

4/21/2020 9:30am — LINK: Map of coronavirus cases in and around Harris County. Who has it in your part of town? Do you qualify for testing? Find out!

The Office of Homeland Security is trying to find out the needs of our community. Take this survey to let them know how it’s affecting you and your family, so non-profits may address shortages.

Take the Harris County Public Health and Houston Health's self-assessment tool to see if you qualify for testing

The Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking for information about how they can give back to the community

#DidYouKnow: Whether you’re in need of #COVID19 assistance or are looking to give back to your community, you can find extensive recovery and volunteer resource information at https://t.co/T4TkLDqNO0 pic.twitter.com/0jv145fN77 — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) April 21, 2020

The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation is trying to help renters

GIG WORKERS – Gig workers’ Rights Tele-Conference. Sign up now!

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez let the public know that testing continues in our local jails

We continue to ramp up our jail-based #COVID19 testing at @HCSOTexas jail. Testing is key. This morning at 10am, I look forward to a visit from @JacksonLeeTX18 to discuss efforts to expand internal testing. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 21, 2020

