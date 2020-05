D.W. RHODES FUNERAL, NEW ORLEANS, LA-- This year we say goodbye to "Big Al" Carson, born Alton T. Carson. All his 66 years of life, Carson enriched New Orleans' music scene. For 25 years, he was a mainstay at the Funky Pirate Blues Club on Bourbon Street. Saturday, May 2nd was his official viewing at Rhodes Funeral Home. His send off was nuanced and soulful and utilized technology in ways that enabled family and friends to experience a taste of what a New Orleans Jazz Funeral is all about.

"Big Al's service was definitely one for the history books. We created a drive in opportunity that gives family and friends social distance and also a chance to participate on-site for a ceremony almost big enough to commemorate his monumental legacy," says Funeral Director Jasmine Navarre. There were few stoned left unturned for his service, which included a drive-up viewing and a live streamed musical tribute from within the chapel for the family; outside a drive-in movie inspired setup was available where additional family could park in the lot and view the celebration.