Mayor announces pandemic guidelines for churches and sanctuaries in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Sylvester Turner is providing a COVID-19 update and announce new COVID-19 prevention guidelines for sanctuaries and faith-based organizations.
The guidelines, not mandates are recommendations from the Mayor’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force and its Faith and Community Leaders Subcommittee. Together, they addressed three main concerns for their decisions.
SUGGESTED GUIDELINES
- They include 25% capacity for organizations that choose to open.
- Consider offering pre-registration for attendees
- Placing signs in the parking lot directing people where to go, (entrances, and indicators to avoid gathering)
- Blocking a few parking lot spaces for social distancing for exiting/re-entering
- Disinfect touchable surfaces, like doors, door handles, railing, tables and chairs, should be cleaned before, during, and after service.
- Avoid sharing audio/visual equipment, like microphones, instruments, and pulpits
- Remove shared objects, including hymnals, pens and offering envelopes
- Temperature checks
- Have hand sanitizers available
- Require masks
