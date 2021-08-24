Memorial Hermann closes three 24-hour Emergency Rooms due to surge of COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
Posted:

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Three Emergency Rooms in the Memorial Hermann system are closed because of the surge of COVID-19 cases. The hospital system closed the ERs in Kingwood, Spring, and Sienna.

Memorial Herman closed the the 24-Houst Emergency Rooms inside Convenient Care Centers starting August 23rd at 5 p.m.

Anyone who was getting care inside on of those emergency rooms was safely discharged or moved to another Memorial Hermann facility. Anyone who needs emergency care near those ERs will have to go to other places.

The impacted Emergency Rooms are:

  • Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Kingwood, located at 4533 Kingwood Drive
  • Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center in Spring, located at 7474 N Grand Parkway W
  • Memorial Hermann Convenient Care Center at Sienna, located at 8780 Hwy 6 Ste B

