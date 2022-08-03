HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Monkeypox cases are on the rise locally and we don’t have enough vaccine right now to control a possible outbreak, local officials said Monday. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is asking the community to do their part they control what they can and avoid further spread of monkeypox.

Harris County cases on the rise

Locally, in Harris County, we have 125 cases of monkeypox cases. Last week we had 50. Cases have increased 625% in the last three weeks. This is why we are asking the federal government for more vaccines.

Just recently, CDC recommended the vaccine for those living with HIV. “In Harris County, we have 30,000 living with HIV. We can’t offer the vaccine to that group because we simply don’t have enough to provide for everyone suffering,” the Judge said Tuesday.

Since opening the monkeypox hotline on July 20th, 4,200 calls have come in. Local authorities can give 600 vaccines per week right now. However, they are not offering it to anyone at the moment.

One good thing to come out of recent cases is the presentation of monkeypox. It’s no longer giant sore looking blisters on all parts of your body, including the face and hands. It has reduced in size to tiny blisters, but can appear under your underwear garments.

Sex and monkeypox

L:ast week, Harris County officials suggested avoiding sex with anonymous partners. That it could be spread through like and Sexually Transmitted Disease. (STD) However, according to leads medical professionals, it’s not only spread through casual sex.

Texas schools are preparing for possible monkeypox outbreaks with universities taking extra precaution by not engaging in promiscuous sex.

“I don’t know too much about it,” UT senior Paolo Syme said. “I know now that it’s not just sexually transmittable. So, I guess I’m a little worried about people coming in here and spreading it.”