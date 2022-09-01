HOUSTON (CW39) Hearing news about Monkeypox can be very confusing for a lot of people, but now there’s help is only a phone call away.

First, what is it? How many cases are there? What should I do if I’m exposed to it? These are just a few of the questions people are asking. That’s why the Houston Health Department is making more resources available to help the community get the right information about this virus.

The department has a Call Center and a Monkeypox Hotline that answers any question you may have.

Houston Health Department

Each Monday-Saturday you can contact the call center at the number above between 7:30am to 4pm. You can get questions answered on how it spreads, symptoms, prevention, and more resources to help you out.

Now remember, if you or a loved one is suspected of being exposed to monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider. If you have questions regarding monkeypox testing, vaccinations and other guidance, please call the monkeypox hotline at (832) 927-0707 or visit the HCPH monkeypox guidance web page at www.hcphtx.org/monkeypox.

About Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease that includes a painful rash, which may look like pimples or blisters, often with an earlier flu-like illness. Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases that are transmitted between species, from animals to humans (or from humans to animals and humans to humans).

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including:

Direct and/or sexual contact with monkeypox rash, sores, or scabs from a person with monkeypox.

Contact with objects, fabrics (clothing, bedding, or towels), and surfaces that have been used by a person with monkeypox.

Contact with respiratory secretions, through kissing or prolonged face-to-face contact.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within two weeks of exposure to the virus, and within one to three days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, people will develop rashes or sores. Other initial symptoms linked to monkeypox include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills or exhaustion