HOUSTON (KIAH) – As new cases of the coronavirus continues to skyrocket due to the Omicron variant, Harris County remains at the highest threat level for COVID-19. meanwhile, Montgomery County is seeing an all-time high in their cases.

This update from Montgomery County comes days after Harris County increased its COVID-19 threat level to red. This means the virus is now severe and uncontrolled. Officials say this is a problem for both the city and county.

To limit the spread of the virus, Harris County Judge Lina Idalgo says the county is making an effort to provide local school districts with COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

According to our news partners at ABC 13, Harris County Commissioners approves 43 million dollars in emergency funds to bring in an army of nurses to help with the surge in cases.

Health officials say the hospital staff is burned out and a number of their employees are out sick due to the virus. About 660 temporary nurses will be hired. This is the second time bringing in additional help since the start of the pandemic.

On the other hand, in Montgomery County, the positivity rate has increased to 38 percent. That’s up from 23 percent just last week.

In the past week, Montgomery County public health officials say the total number of COVID-19 cases increased from 9,548 to 110,225. Active cases nearly doubled from just over 7,100 cases to over 16,600 cases. A little over 300 of these patients are currently hospitalized in the county.

Montgomery County strongly encourages the vaccinated people to get their booster shot and for those who’ve never been vaccinated to schedule that appointment for their first shot.

Lastly, officials say everyone should continue to get tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.