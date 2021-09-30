Montgomery County COVID-19 numbers going down, but officials say more people need to get vaccinated

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Montgomery County is seeing a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, but local officials want more of their residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible, or get a booster shot for those who are eligible.

The Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, is encouraging residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or obtain a booster shot.



The CDC has endorsed Pfizer booster shots for those who are 65 years of age and older, immunocompromised individuals and those who work in high-risk industries. Right now– four additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported this week in Montgomery County:

A man in his 40s, from New Caney, died in the hospital. There were no co-morbidities noted in his medical records. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 70s, from Willis, died in the hospital. He had co-morbidities in addition to testing positive for COVID-19. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 80s, from Conroe, died in the hospital. He had co-morbidities in addition to testing positive for COVID-19. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 80s, from Kingwood, died in the hospital. He had co-morbidities in addition to testing positive for COVID-19. He was not vaccinated.



Here’s a look at the total of cases right now:

Total cases of COVID-19 increased by 381 to 84,857 since Monday’s report. Of the 381 new cases, 58 are under the age of 12 and not eligible for vaccination.

Active cases of COVID-19 increased by 359 to 9,013 since Monday’s report. Two additional inactive cases officials have not been able to contact for 30 days or more.

388 county residents are known, as a result of contact investigations, to be in the hospital. Contact investigations have not been initiated on all reported cases. 32,277 people have clinically recovered.

The testing positivity rate for Montgomery County remains at 18%, down from 19% on Friday, according to The University of Texas School of Public Health. These numbers include PCR and rapid antigen testing. They do not include antibody testing.



The County does suggest you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself and those around you is to be vaccinated. You should also:

Avoid groups of people.

Practice social distancing.

Wear a mask in public (over your nose and mouth) or with others who live outside your household.

Never share a mask with others.

Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

Disinfect surfaces in your car and around your home.

If you have a question about COVID-19, you can reach the Montgomery County COVID-19 Call Center at 936-523-3916. It is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here: CDC Booster Recommendations