Montgomery County launches curbside testing

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. in July. The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday, Oct. 6, for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CW39) Montgomery County health officials are making some adjustments to their testing sites.

The Walmart testing site at Supercenter 3591 located at 18700 Highway 105 W. in Montgomery is moving from the parking lot testing to curbside take home tests. These tests will be handed to the customers while they wait in their cars. They can then drop the tests off to Fed Ex for delivery to the labs. The process for getting these tests is the same as if they were scheduling an appointment through the site: www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com .

Timeline for Montgomery Walmart Location:

Last day of Parking Lot testing 11/06/2020

Closed for testing 11/09/2020 -11/19/2020

First day at curbside will be Friday, 11/20/2020

New Curbside Testing:

7 Days per Week Mon-Sat: 9:00a -1:00p & 2:30p - 4:00p; Sun 10-1 & 2:30-4:00p 3 test per hour with a cap of 17 per day

Additionally, those who are wanting to be tested at the drive thru site in New Caney will also need to register at the following website: www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com