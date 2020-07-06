Breaking News
Houston Mayor encouraging GOP to cancel “Super Spreader” event as COVID-19 has mutated

Montgomery County seeing sharp increase of COVID-19 cases over July 4th holiday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, can confirm a jump of 197 total cases of COVID-19, over the long weekend, to 2,550 cases.

  • Montgomery County Public Health District
  • Montgomery County Public Health District
  • Montgomery County Public Health District

Today, the number of ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 has increased to 1,061 in Montgomery County. Of the 1,061 active cases who are Montgomery County residents, 31 are in the hospital. 1,452 people have fully recovered.

There are steps we can all take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoid groups of people. Wear a mask (if it is necessary to be in public), wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, disinfect surfaces in your car and around your home, and practice social distancing.

The Mayor of Houston shared these tips to Manage COVID-19, the stress and how to stop the spread.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Showers, Hot & Humid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Showers, Hot & Humid"

Time to Pay Those Taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Time to Pay Those Taxes"

Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shannon LaNier Is Great Grandchild of Thomas Jefferson"

July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 6th, 2020 COVID-19 testing"

Rainy start to our week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainy start to our week"

Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister

Thumbnail for the video titled "Become A Virtual Big Brother Big Sister"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Rainy start to our week

Rainy start to our week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainy start to our week"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular