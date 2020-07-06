Montgomery County seeing sharp increase of COVID-19 cases over July 4th holiday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, can confirm a jump of 197 total cases of COVID-19, over the long weekend, to 2,550 cases.
Today, the number of ACTIVE cases of COVID-19 has increased to 1,061 in Montgomery County. Of the 1,061 active cases who are Montgomery County residents, 31 are in the hospital. 1,452 people have fully recovered.
There are steps we can all take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Avoid groups of people. Wear a mask (if it is necessary to be in public), wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, disinfect surfaces in your car and around your home, and practice social distancing.
The Mayor of Houston shared these tips to Manage COVID-19, the stress and how to stop the spread.
