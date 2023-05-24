TEXAS (KIAH) – A new COVID-19 variant has accounted for about 10 percent of COVID cases in the U.S. right now. Arcturus seems to be more contagious than other variants.

Our partners at Baylor Scott and White observed that the infections seem to be mild in most people, but they warned don’t rely on that trend as the virus continues to mutate.

“I think we’re going to see covid is going to be around forever. It will mutate on a regular basis; many will be mild but some will be very severe. So, if you want to take your chances, don’t get a vaccine. But I recommend you consider that, both for flu and for covid,” said Dr. David Winter, Internal Medicine Baylor Scott & White.

He added this pattern mirrors influenza with several years of mild mutations then followed by a more severe strain about once a decade. That is why the medical community recommends regular vaccines for both viruses.