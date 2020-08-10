New drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites open at 6am

More testing is now underway in our area, at a few new federally funded sites in Harris County. In partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS), both of Harris County Public Health’s (HCPH):

Ken Pridgeon Stadium, 11355 Falcon Rd A, Houston, TX 77065

San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

… will each transition to surge testing sites, aiming to increase testing capacity and faster lab turnaround times being 3-5 business days.

The temporary transition, lasting roughly two weeks or until 30,000 testing samples are reached, will take place at both stationary sites starting Thursday, August 6th and operational hours will be Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition to these hours, starting August 4th, evening testing at stationary locations will be introduced and occur every Tuesday (Pridgeon) and Thursday (San Jacinto) from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

With the additional resources and new process, testing capacity at each location will increase from 750 tests per day to 1,250 and residents should receive their results in 3 to 5 business days.

Mobile locations for the week of August 3-August 8, Monday-Saturday are:

Inspire Church, 11727 E Sam Hou. Pkwy N, Hou., TX 77044 Closed Tuesday, August 4



Bay Area Community Center, 5002 E NASA Pkwy, Seabrook, TX 77586 Closed Wednesday, August 5



Mission Bend Islamic Center, 6233 Tres Lagunas Dr, Houston, TX 77083 Closed Thursday, August 6



Jesse Jones Park. 20634 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Closed Friday, August 7



What is Surge Testing?

Surge testing provides additional temporary federal support to areas around the county that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Testing at the surge locations is available to individuals age 13 and older – including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus. These surge sites rely on a separate network of labs for processing and will help clear the backlog of tests causing delays.

“Surge testing in Harris County marks an important milestone in our efforts to mitigate COVID-19 locally and we are grateful to our federal and state partners for this opportunity.” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, HCPH Executive Director. “It is vital that our residents have access to free testing, but this partnership also helps address the need of increasing our testing capacity and residents getting their results faster.”

How to Register for Surge Testing Residents can pre-register for surge testing starting tomorrow, August 5th. Anyone can sign up for testing at one of our surge locations directly through doineedacovid19test.com or by visiting ReadyHarris.org. You can also register by calling 832-927-7575. Residents who sign up for testing online will need to create a profile, take the brief online assessment and select the site location and time. You can confirm the appointment and make sure to bring your test voucher ID number with you.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.