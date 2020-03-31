Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing
Video
Top Stories
A guide to surviving financially as bills come due
Top Stories
Marriott says new data breach affects 5.2 million guests
US death toll from the virus eclipses China’s official count
Video
VIDEO: Texas Gov. Abbott coronavirus update extends stay at home order to April 30
Video
Can coronavirus infect you through your eyes?
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Class Acts
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
VIDEO: Sugar Land On A Saturday Night
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: Sharron’s Assistant Makes Debut
Video
Top Stories
Katy ISD kindergarten teacher re-connects with students during COVID-19 outbreak with ‘drive-by’ wave
Video
Gov. Abbott orders postponing unnecessary surgeries, maximizing hospital beds in executive moves
Local restaurants searching for ways to bring in business
Video
Owner of Bosscat Kitchen, BCK shares how you can help the Houston community during Covid-19 outbreak
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 31, 2020
Coronavirus
Posted:
Mar 31, 2020 / 10:36 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 31, 2020 / 10:37 AM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Latest Weather Forecast
A few showers to start off the week
Video
More Weather
Houston 'Remarkable Women' Spotlight
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women
Popular
VIDEO: Texas Gov. Abbott coronavirus update extends stay at home order to April 30
Video
Layoffs continue in Houston and around Texas
LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus
Houston and Harris County focus on jails to avoid spread of coronavirus
VIDEO: Sugar Land On A Saturday Night
Video
(NSFW) VIDEO: Houston Rapper Scarface Has Covid-19
Video
Can coronavirus infect you through your eyes?
Latest
VIDEO: Sugar Land On A Saturday Night
Video
VIDEO: Sharron’s Assistant Makes Debut
Video
Katy ISD kindergarten teacher re-connects with students during COVID-19 outbreak with ‘drive-by’ wave
Video
Gov. Abbott orders postponing unnecessary surgeries, maximizing hospital beds in executive moves
Local restaurants searching for ways to bring in business
Video
Owner of Bosscat Kitchen, BCK shares how you can help the Houston community during Covid-19 outbreak
Video
More Morning Dose