NRG Park Community Vaccine Center launches contest offering event tickets and giveaways to vaccinated participants

HOUSTON (CW39) As an incentive, people that receive their vaccination at NRG Park CVC from May 3-16, 2021 will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to one of the following events or giveaways:

Houston Texans

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ™ – (Grounds Passes)

– (Grounds Passes) 2021 Nutcracker Market

Monster Jam

Disney on Ice

2022 Boat Show

2022 Houston Auto show

Astros Giveaways

Houston Dynamo/Dash

Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation

*Some restrictions may apply

*Tickets are subject to availability

Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A. 9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm – 9 pm. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free. To access a full copy of rules and regulations, click here