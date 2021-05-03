NRG Park Community Vaccine Center launches contest offering event tickets and giveaways to vaccinated participants

HOUSTON (CW39) As an incentive, people that receive their vaccination at NRG Park CVC from May 3-16, 2021 will be entered into a random drawing to win tickets to one of the following events or giveaways:

  • Houston Texans
  • Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo– (Grounds Passes)
  • 2021 Nutcracker Market
  • Monster Jam 
  • Disney on Ice
  • 2022 Boat Show
  • 2022 Houston Auto show
  • Astros Giveaways
  • Houston Dynamo/Dash
  • Houston area concerts presented by Live Nation

*Some restrictions may apply

*Tickets are subject to availability

Participants will receive their vaccination at NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16A. 9036 S. Main Street. Houston, TX, 77054 from 12 pm – 9 pm. Walk-ins/Drive-ups are available. No appointments, pre-registration, or insurance are required. Vaccines are free. To access a full copy of rules and regulations, click here

