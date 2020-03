On a LIVE stream with Geto Boys’ bandmate Willie D., Scarface announce he’s “been sick for weeks,” has had treatments and an “itchy” throat. He went to the ER, and explains his symptoms “started off with pneumonia.” A few days later, his kidneys failed.

Here’s a look at the that video:

Video from Willie D Live on YouTube

Just a few days ago, Houston rapper Slim Thug was also diagnosed with coronavirus.