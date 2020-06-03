Officer assigned to Texas Capitol security tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test […]

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A member of the security team tasked with guarding the Texas Capitol and its grounds has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the State Preservation Board.

“The agency was informed overnight that a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed at the Capitol,” State Preservation Board spokesperson Chris Currens said in an email Wednesday morning. “We understand the case involves the DPS/national guard security contingent temporarily assigned to the capitol.”

It was not immediately clear whether the person infected was a member of DPS or the Texas National Guard.

Additional security was assigned to the Capitol region to address demonstrations at the statehouse against police brutality.

After some protestors sprayed graffiti on the building and damaged a replica of a historic water fountain on Saturday, the grounds were sealed off to the public.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson responded to a request for information by saying that our request had been received.

“We appreciate your patience as we look into your inquiry,” an agency spokesperson wrote.

The Texas Military Department did not immediately return a request for additional details.

The Capitol itself has been closed to the public since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-May, a DPS Trooper assigned to the Capitol region tested positive for COVID-19.

