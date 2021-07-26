Operation Lone Star returns this week with free health services at six sites across Texas

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Department of Health Services and its partners are offering free health clinics around the state starting Monday, July 26th.

The Texas Department of State Health Services and its partners are again offering free health clinics at locations around South Texas as a way to prepare for disasters and public health emergencies. After a modified Operation Lone Star last year due to COVID-19, most sites will operate Monday through Friday next week, July 26-30, with one Cameron County site open on Monday and another Tuesday and Wednesday. The complete list of locations and hours is below.

Available services include medical exams, immunizations for children and adults, sports physicals for students, health and diabetes screenings, dental and vision exams. The Raymondville site will also have limited veterinary services. Services vary from location to location, so the public can call 2-1-1 to confirm where particular services are being offered.

Operation Lone Star is a joint disaster preparedness exercise providing state and local government and nonprofit partners an opportunity to practice setting up and operating health clinics that may be needed in the case of a public health emergency. In 2019, Operation Lone Star provided 36,903 health services to 8,642 patients.

Participating organizations include Cameron County Public Health, Hidalgo County Health & Human Services, City of Laredo Health Department, UTRGV Medical School, local nursing schools, Texas A&M University, Texas Military Department, Remote Area Medical and other nonprofit groups.

LOCATIONS

Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Friday, 8a.m. – 2 p.m.

Laredo: F. S. Lara Academy, 2901 E. Travis St.

Raymondville: First United Methodist Church, 192 S. 3rd St.

Rio Grande City: Ac2E Elementary School, 1 S. Fort Ringgold

San Juan: PSJA High School, 805 W. Ridge Road

Monday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Brownsville: Homer Hanna Early College High School, 2615 E. Price Road

Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Brownsville: Porter Early College High School, 3500 International Blvd.