Parents asked to drive kids to school as La Porte ISD faces bus driver shortage due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – La Porte ISD is encouraging parents to take students to school due to a shortage of bus drivers. LPISD made the announcement on their website, saying the COVID-19 challenges are also delaying times for bus arrivals at bus stops. The district says that transportation services are working to lessen the delays, but they could last until the end of the week.
Now according to the La Porte ISD Covid-19 Dashboard, as of September 7th, 12 staff members and 88 students have tested positive for the virus. The dashboard also shows the district is currently on “Stage: 2”- Mitigation”. According to the site, this means there are one or more cases of covid-19 at one campus or facility.
They’re recommending the following actions to slow the spread of the virus:
- Prevention on all level protocols and precautions will be in place
- The district will notify a campus or department with positive cases
- Affected areas may close briefly for deep cleaning
- Self-screening of symptoms
- Prevention information
- “Stay home if ill communications to all persons at the school/facility
- Campuses will work with families to access assignments during self-isolation
For more information on La Porte ISD’s Covid-19 Dashboard visit this link.