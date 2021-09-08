Parents asked to drive kids to school as La Porte ISD faces bus driver shortage due to COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – La Porte ISD is encouraging parents to take students to school due to a shortage of bus drivers. LPISD made the announcement on their website, saying the COVID-19 challenges are also delaying times for bus arrivals at bus stops. The district says that transportation services are working to lessen the delays, but they could last until the end of the week.



Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, we are experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers in La Porte ISD. Bus routes to and from school may be delayed this week. We encourage parents that can to transport their child to school if possible.



Now according to the La Porte ISD Covid-19 Dashboard, as of September 7th, 12 staff members and 88 students have tested positive for the virus. The dashboard also shows the district is currently on “Stage: 2”- Mitigation”. According to the site, this means there are one or more cases of covid-19 at one campus or facility.

They’re recommending the following actions to slow the spread of the virus:

Prevention on all level protocols and precautions will be in place

The district will notify a campus or department with positive cases

Affected areas may close briefly for deep cleaning

Self-screening of symptoms

Prevention information

“Stay home if ill communications to all persons at the school/facility

Campuses will work with families to access assignments during self-isolation

