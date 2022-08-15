HOUSTON (CW39) — Schools are opening and COVID is still spreading in our area. Harris County Health reports active cases at just over 33,000. Kids and teens ages 19 and under make up nearly 30% of the cases.

Age Groups Percent of Population 0 – 9 14.7% 10 – 19 14.6% 20 – 29 14.8% 30 – 39 15.5% 40 – 49 13.3% 50 – 59 11.4% 60 – 69 9.1% 70 – 79 4.5% 80+ 2.2% SOURCE: HARRIC COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

Fortunately, doctors say our most recent pediatric wave is coming down, but still advise to take proactive measures to slow the spread.

“Well, we want kids in school first and foremost. And that’s important. That being said, could there be another COVID wave that affects kids, of course, I think general common sense measures, making sure your kids are vaccinated and boosted. And then let’s get them back to school,” said Dr. Dominic Lucia at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) reports only 5% of children aged 6 months to 4 years have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 30% of children between 5-11 years old and 60% of children between 12-17 years old who have completed the initial two-dose series for COVID-19. There are roughly 42.3 million children in the US who are unvaccinated and need to be reached.

If you have question about the vaccine, like possible side effects or if you mix the coronavirus vaccine with other immunizations, call your pediatrician.

You can find additional information provided by AAMC on vaccines at VaccineVoices.org.