Pfizer, Moderna vaccines likely to give long-lasting protection, study finds

COVID-19

by: WTVO,

Posted: / Updated:

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

(WTVO) – A new study suggests the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines set off an immune response that is strong enough to last for years.

The study, published Monday in Nature, found evidence that the vaccines induced a persistent immunity to COVID-19, and that those who received either vaccine may not need a booster shot.

That’s assuming that the coronavirus and its variants do not significantly evolve, according to the study, led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

“Anything that would actually require a booster would be variant-based, not based on waning of immunity,” Dr. Deepta Bhattacharya, an immunologist at the University of Arizona, told The New York Times. “I just don’t see that happening.”

Both vaccines were developed using mRNA technology, which gives the body’s immune system instructions to identify and protect against foreign bodies such as the spike protein found in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Researchers found the immune cells created to fight the virus were present nearly four months after receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

“We found that germinal centers were still going strong 15 weeks after the vaccine’s first dose,” said senior study author Ali Ellebedy, PhD. “We’re still monitoring the germinal centers, and they’re not declining; in some people, they’re still ongoing. This is truly remarkable.”

According to the New York Times, scientists still don’t fully understand why some vaccines induce protection that lasts a lifetime while others, such as the smallpox vaccine, require booster shots.

“If you’ve already been infected and then you get vaccinated, you get a boost to your antibody levels,” said the study’s co-author, Dr. Jane O’Halloran. “The vaccine clearly adds benefit, even in the context of prior infection, which is why we recommend that people who have had COVID-19 get the vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss