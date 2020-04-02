PlazAmericas Mall to hold weekend events despite stay at home order

A mall in southwest Houston will continue to have weekend events, but close their 140 stores till April 30th.

The PlazAmericas located along the Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Blvd. announced today they will closed their doors until the end of April but remain open weekend to “continue offering family entertainment on three stages.”

The events are free and open to the public, despite the stay-home, work safe order. In a statement issued today, PlazAmericas said:

STAY HOME, WORK SAFE ORDER. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain the good health of all our visitors, tenants, and work personnel, PlazAmericas Mall will remain closed until April 30th, 2020 or until Harris County authorities report that it is safe to return to our regular activities.



After this, the shopping center will continue to operate with more than 140 stores that offer a wide variety of products and services for the whole family.



We will continue offering family entertainment every weekend on our 3 stages, as well as hold monthly events celebrating to the most important commemorative dates in Latin America and the USA. We want to remind you that all our events, guest artist presentations and children’s shows are completely free.