Poll: After 7 days of 15%+COVID hospital capacity, local businesses asked to shut down

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Local hospital COVID capacity has met the 15% threshold over the past 7 days. That is when local officials have advised rollbacks for closures and reduced capacity.

On Twitter, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is advising rollbacks in order to “turn the situation around.”

NEW: The Harris County region officially crossed the state's hospitalization threshold triggering #COVID19 reopening rollbacks. Honestly, this is just another milestone on the road to a catastrophe unless each of us acts. We can't rely on a small occupancy rollback. Do your part. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) January 5, 2021

Judge Hidalgo breaks down the COVID-19 numbers in Harris County as we approach the Governor’s rollback threshold, and talks about what you can do to help turn the situation around. pic.twitter.com/z6QAaev68H — Office of Judge Lina Hidalgo (@HarrisCoJudge) January 5, 2021

However, Texas political leaders like republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is siding with already struggling business owners.

Absolutely not.



Businesses should not comply. Lockdowns are not supported by law, they are unconstitutional edicts.



Law enforcement should not enforce this.



Stop stealing people’s right to make a living. https://t.co/v4GgTUS0Zf — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 5, 2021

Where do you stand? We’re asking you! Should we roll back capacity inside businesses or shut down?