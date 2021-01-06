Poll: After 7 days of 15%+COVID hospital capacity, local businesses asked to shut down

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TX. (R) Rep. Dan Crenshaw (left). Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (right).

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Local hospital COVID capacity has met the 15% threshold over the past 7 days. That is when local officials have advised rollbacks for closures and reduced capacity.

On Twitter, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is advising rollbacks in order to “turn the situation around.”

However, Texas political leaders like republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is siding with already struggling business owners.

Where do you stand? We’re asking you! Should we roll back capacity inside businesses or shut down?

