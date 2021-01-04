POLL: Appointment difficulty? Mayor Turner to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today

HOUSTON (CW39) Here in Texas, we have been hit with a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Health officials have now reported more than 12,000 COVID-19 patients here in Texas hospitals over the weekend. This is the 6th time in just one week that Texas has reported record breaking hospitalizations. Locally, 983 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. Five new COVID-19 related deaths are reported here in Houston and that sadly brings or city’s total to more than 121,000 cases and nearly 1,600 deaths.

Please don’t hesitate to get tested today with the Houston Health Department.

However, you need an appointment. Local health officials warned locals over the weekend that they could not show up without an appointment.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will reportedly receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine today.

CW39’s Shannon LaNier has more details on how you can qualify to receive this vaccine and actually where you can get it in just about 5 to 10 minutes.

More information on making your appointment to get a vaccine treatment at www.houstonemergency.org.