POLL: Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill … will you take it?

LONDON (AP) – Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill. The move could help make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement on Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for the antiviral pill to the Medicines Patent Pool.
The agreement lets generic drug companies make the pill for use in 95 countries. The deal excludes some large countries with manufacturing capacity. But health officials say the fact that the deal was struck before Pfizer’s pill has been authorized anywhere could help end the pandemic more quickly.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Houston Rockets to partner with bitcoin companyThe team on Tuesday announced a partnership with NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, to be the franchise’s exclusive partner across a range of cryptocurrency services.
- Hurricane Harvey Homeowner Assistance Programs deadline extended for applicationsProcessing will continue, but time is running out to submit draft applications to the GLO for eligibility consideration and assistance with missing documentation HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Texas General Land Office (GLO) has extended the deadline to submit applications for the Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) to 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. All potential applicants must submit draft […]
- That was fast: Reese’s giant 3-pound Peanut Butter Cup Thanksgiving ‘pie’ now sold outA lucky 3,000 people got to purchase the limited-edition peanut butter cup online for $44.99.
- HISD superintendent releases his 100-day reportSuperintendent Millard House released his report outlining his 100 days as the Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District.
- Teen arrested, charged with robbing bank in Texas CityTEXAS CITY, Texas (KIAH) — A 17-year-old teenager was arrested by Texas City police after they charged him with robbing a bank two weeks ago. Police arrested Omar Anthony Salazar of La Marque on Thursday, Nov. 11 and charged him with aggravated robbery and had his bond set at $100,000. Investigators said that Salazar was […]
The Associated Press contributed to this report.