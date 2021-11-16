POLL: Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill … will you take it?

FILE – This Feb. 5, 2021, file photo shows the Pfizer logo displayed at the company’s headquarters in New York. Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LONDON (AP) – Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill. The move could help make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement on Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for the antiviral pill to the Medicines Patent Pool.

The agreement lets generic drug companies make the pill for use in 95 countries. The deal excludes some large countries with manufacturing capacity. But health officials say the fact that the deal was struck before Pfizer’s pill has been authorized anywhere could help end the pandemic more quickly.

NEW > Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill – Would you prefer a pill? https://t.co/ZNOxbpvCJD — CW39 (@CW39Houston) November 16, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.