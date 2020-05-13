Rent help available – Daily coronavirus update 5/13/2020

5/13/2020 10am – For now, the City of Houston is reporting 153 new COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing Houston’s total to 4,913. A man in his 30’s with underlying health conditions died back April 18. The city’s COVID-19 death toll is 101.

Harris County Public Health #StayHome is encouraging folks to wear masks made of cloth and to even make it a statement piece to control and #stopthespread.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases and 3 fatalities outside the City of Houston.

Cloth #facecovering and #masks seem to be the new statement piece for our community as we continue the battle of eliminating #COVID19. This extra layer #protection can help #stopthespread of germs while out in public. Here are a few tips on how to wear and care for them. pic.twitter.com/cwvi3hCPVp — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) May 13, 2020

We’re approaching hurricane season amid a pandemic, so the Houston Office of Emergency Management is encouraging you to be prepared ahead of time.

Be #ReadyHouston: While this storm presents no threat to land, it should serve as a reminder that the 2020 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason will be here soon.#HurricanePrep may be different this year because of #COVID19. View our tips for updating your plan: https://t.co/Jy6024xNzi https://t.co/IGSt8PL1Mv — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 13, 2020

Houston Health Department is announcing RUMOR CONTROL about free testing sites in the City of Houston.

RUMOR CONTROL: Visit https://t.co/56lmp1SQBo for a CURRENT list of free #Houston #COVID19 test sites.



We appreciate news media sharing test site information but we're aware of outdated online articles listing old locations. #hounews @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM @houmayor pic.twitter.com/FkSNGabYG2 — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) May 13, 2020

They’re also reminding folks about #nocovidabuse after an uptick in domestic violence during the pandemic stay-at-home order. The order has expired but he HHD is making everyone aware that help is still available.

If you are experiencing violence because you are now forced to stay in close proximity with an abusive partner, remember, help is available. #NoCOVIDabuse



Learn more: https://t.co/32VfYAJrmn pic.twitter.com/e15qqMUMRu — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) May 13, 2020

The City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods (DON) is making rent help available for local residents.

The application for TENANTS for the Rental Assistance Program will open at 10am (30 minutes from now). See our previous tweets or https://t.co/XUUyQxFFLK to make sure you have everything you need to apply. https://t.co/3lg7ZeXiM7 — Houston HCDD (@HoustonHCDD) May 13, 2020

