Rent help available – Daily coronavirus update 5/13/2020

5/13/2020 10am – For now, the City of Houston is reporting 153 new COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing Houston’s total to 4,913. A man in his 30’s with underlying health conditions died back April 18. The city’s COVID-19 death toll is 101.
Harris County Public Health #StayHome is encouraging folks to wear masks made of cloth and to even make it a statement piece to control and #stopthespread.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is reporting 87 new COVID-19 cases and 3 fatalities outside the City of Houston.
We’re approaching hurricane season amid a pandemic, so the Houston Office of Emergency Management is encouraging you to be prepared ahead of time.
Houston Health Department is announcing RUMOR CONTROL about free testing sites in the City of Houston.
They’re also reminding folks about #nocovidabuse after an uptick in domestic violence during the pandemic stay-at-home order. The order has expired but he HHD is making everyone aware that help is still available.
The City of Houston Department of Neighborhoods (DON) is making rent help available for local residents.
