NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Gayle Benson has the coronavirus.
Benson is not in the hospital and is in fact at home.
The Saints owner is still participating in the team’s zoom call everyday.
Benson became the principal owner of the Saints after the death of her husband, Tom Benson, in 2018.
- Dallas western-wear store laundered $10 million in drug profits for Jalisco cartel cell, feds allege
- Memphis man charged with murder in pregnant woman’s shooting death
- WWE Hall of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong dies at 80
- RNC Recap: One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.
- REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19