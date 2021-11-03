Report: Top reasons Texas parents say they won’t vaccinate their kids

COVID-19

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) – Though the coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children 5 -11, many parents are strongly against it. A report found that the main reasons parents in Texas are not vaccinating their children are:

  • 56% are concerned about side effects
  • 18% are not sure if children need it
  • 43% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe
  • 33% are who don’t trust the government

Check out how other states are in comparison to Texas when it comes to not vaccinating their children.

