Report: Top reasons Texas parents say they won’t vaccinate their kids

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

HARRIS COUNTY (KIAH) – Though the coronavirus vaccine has been approved for children 5 -11, many parents are strongly against it. A report found that the main reasons parents in Texas are not vaccinating their children are:

56% are concerned about side effects

18% are not sure if children need it

43% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe

33% are who don’t trust the government

