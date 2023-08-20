A new coronavirus variant accounted for the largest portion of COVID-19 infections in the U.S.

The new variant has been labeled at EG.5, also nicknamed Eris. This variant made up an estimated 17% of new cases nationwide over the last two weeks, which is up about 12% from the two weeks before, and less than 1% from late May.

Eris is a subvariant of Omicron. It is believed this version has likely evolved to become more transmissible than previous strains of omicron. But overall, the risk level is still considerably low.

It is also worth noting while this uptick may seem sudden, doctors said this actually reflects the increase in cases we saw in 2022.