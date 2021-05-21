SATURDAY: Health Museum hosting COVID-19 vaccination event

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians that are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine can head to the Health Museum on Saturday, May 22nd.
The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science is serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site in partnership with Healthco Pharmacy on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm. 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be provided by appointment, with walk-ins taken based on availability. The Health Museum is located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004.
All vaccine recipients are invited to enjoy The Health Museum at no cost for themselves after vaccination.
WHO:
The Health Museum
Healthco Pharmacy
WHAT:
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive
WHEN:
Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm
Prior appointments recommended
Walk-ins accepted based on availability
WHERE:
The Health Museum
1515 Hermann Drive
Houston, Texas 77004
HOW: By appointment at 713-640–5575 or https://www.healthcopharmacy.com/pharmacy-online-registration/