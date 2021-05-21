SATURDAY: Health Museum hosting COVID-19 vaccination event

University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. The clinic, staffed by Pitt faculty and students from Pharmacy, Nursing, Medicine, and Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, will vaccinate some 800 personnel, over two days, who are work in healthcare roles, including students from Chatham College, Community College of Allegheny County, Duquesne University, LaRoche University, Pittsburgh Technical College and Pitt who work with patients. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians that are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine can head to the Health Museum on Saturday, May 22nd.

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science is serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site in partnership with Healthco Pharmacy on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm. 600 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will be provided by appointment, with walk-ins taken based on availability. The Health Museum is located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004.

All vaccine recipients are invited to enjoy The Health Museum at no cost for themselves after vaccination.

WHO:

The Health Museum

Healthco Pharmacy

WHAT:

COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

WHEN:

Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm

Prior appointments recommended

Walk-ins accepted based on availability

WHERE:

The Health Museum

1515 Hermann Drive

Houston, Texas 77004

HOW: By appointment at 713-640–5575 or https://www.healthcopharmacy.com/pharmacy-online-registration/