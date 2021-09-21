Seabrook EMS hosting free Moderna vaccine clinic

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Seabrook EMS is hosting a free Moderna Vaccine Clinic next week. It’s happening Tuesday, September 27th through Wednesday, September 29th from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Seabrook Community House on 1210 Anders Ave. in Seabrook. The Moderna vaccine is available for those 18 years and older, and registration for the clinic is required. To complete a registration form and schedule an appointment visit www.seabrooktx.gov/vaccine-clinic.
Seabrook EMS’ clinic comes as the state reaches a new milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 60% of eligible Texans are now fully vaccinated and 70% of eligible Texans are vaccinated with one dose. DSHS also says a total of 30 million doses have been administered and 15 million Texans are fully vaccinated.
